KTR goes ballistic against PM Modi’s white lies

Prime Minister had lowered the status and dignity of his office with such mendacious propaganda, says KTR.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:07 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering after inaugurating double bedroom houses in Jagtial on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his disparaging remarks made against the BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, stating that the Prime Minister had lowered the status and dignity of his office with such mendacious propaganda.

Reacting to the outbursts of the Prime Minister against the BRS leadership, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a born fighter, and that he would never join his hands with a cheater.

“We are not bitten by a rabid dog to go insane and join a ship that is sinking. We are not the ‘gulams’ of either Delhi or Gujarat. We will not be cowed down by any threats,” he said.

Responding to Modi’s allegation that Chandrashekhar Rao had met him requesting to be part of the NDA, Rama Rao said Modi’s lies had reached an extent where anyone having an official meeting would have carry a camera to record the proceedings for the sake of truth.

There cannot be anything more atrocious than giving a fabricated version about a meeting between a Chief Minister and a Prime Minister, two constitutional authorities. The Prime Minister stooped down to such a low to spread canards about the Chief Minister. Such being the stance of the Prime Minister, one needs to be cautious, he said.

“You may have to carry a video camera to support your version when it calls for engaging in talks with such a person. Unfortunately the Chief Minister is indisposed to respond to the white lies of the Prime Minister. That is the reason I was obliged to respond on behalf of the Chief Minister,” he said, asking who would believe a Prime Minister who lied about his own educational qualifications.

On Modi’s charge that the Chief Minister had sought his consent to make him (Rama Rao) the Chief Minister of the State, he dismissed it stating that there was no need for the approval of the Prime Minister for making anyone the Chief Minister of the State. It needs the approval of only the BRS Legislature party and the party for making any such decisions and not of Modi, he said.

Stating that the people of Telangana would not subscribe to Modi’s false propaganda, he said they were firm on making K Chandrashekhar Rao the Chief Minister for the third term in a row. The BJP on the other hand, would take a severe drubbing. It had lost deposits in 105 assembly constituencies last time in the State and this time, would lose deposits in 110 seats, he said.

Modi, he said, was an unwanted, unwelcome guest in Telangana, who had done nothing for Telangana in the last nine years. Listing out the discriminatory acts of Modi towards Telangana, from not sanctioning medical colleges, nursing colleges, not approving the State’s irrigation projects and refusing to grant national status to the projects, Rama Rao said Modi had praised Telangana’s youth for their talent at Nizamabad, but at the same time, was strangling them by scrapping projects like the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR).

Modi had questioned the very existence and birth of Telangana, he pointed out, with the PM repeating several times that ‘the mother was killed to give birth to the daughter’.

“What can we expect from such a person?” he asked, also countering the PM’s allegations of welfare funds being ‘looted’, stating that Telangana was the fourth largest contributor to the country’s GDP, with details of every penny spent being available with the RBI. The people would decide who was looting public money, he said, adding that it did not befit the status of a Prime Minister to level such baseless allegations.

Rama Rao, who listed out the multiple lies Modi spoke right from 2014, pointed at the claims of a $5 trillion economy, of doubling farmers’ incomes, of Rs.15 lakh to every citizen’s account and of drinking water to every household in the country. He also countered the dynasty politics allegations of the PM, stating that for Modi, dynasty politics did not matter when it came to the BJP tying up with Mehbooba Mufti, the daughter of Mufti Mohammed Saeed, or with Parkash Singh Badal’s son Sukhbir Singh Badal, or with Bal Thaceray’s son Uddhav Thackeray, or with HD Deve Gowda’s son Kumaraswamy, all to suit the BJP’s opportunistic politics.

Calling BJP the biggest ‘Jhoot’ factory of India with Modi as its Chancellor and running the WhatsApp University, Rama Rao also countered Modi’s allegation of the BRS and the Congress helping each other financially, asking what the I-T department was doing if that was true.

The political tourists of BJP should also explain why Modi had not agreed for a JPC probe into the Adani Row, and also on Modi speaking to the Sri Lankan President for a Rs.6,000 crore contract for Adani, he said.