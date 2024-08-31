Bike-borne robbers snatch bag containing Rs 38 lakh from Hyderabad bizman

Srikanth, who works at a jewellery shop, was headed towards Attapur on a scooter when the incident occurred

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Two bike-borne robbers snatched a bag containing Rs 38 lakh from a businessman at Rethibowli in Hyderabad on Friday night.

Srikanth, who works at a jewellery shop in the city, collected the amount from the shop and was headed towards Attapur on a scooter when the incident occurred.

On the way, he stopped at a paan shop when the robbers, who were wearing a helmet, came on a bike and snatched the bag from him.

The Gudimalkapur police reached the spot and started an investigation. Senior police officials also visited the spot.

The police are verifying the footage of surveillance cameras. They suspect that the robbers knew about Srikanth regularly carrying cash and had been keeping an eye on his movements.

The police are also probing an insider’s role in the crime.