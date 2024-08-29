Burglars assault couple in Baswapur; decamp with jewellery, cash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 08:01 PM

Representational Image

Bhupalpally: Burglars broke into a house in Baswapur village, injured the residents with their knives and decamped with gold jewellery and Rs. 1 lakh cash in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to reports, burglars broke into the couple’s house,Tirupati and Swarnalatha, and slit the throat of the wife, when she resisted the burglary.

The injured couple were rushed to the hospital by locals who heard the woman scream for help. The burglars fled with the booty before people arrived.

The condition of the woman is stated to be critical. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.