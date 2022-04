Billie Eilish’s quirky all-black look at Grammys 2022 garners attention

By ANI Published: Published Date - 10:45 AM, Mon - 4 April 22

Photo: Twitter

Las Vegas: Black is a colour that will never go out of fashion. It seems like Oscar-winning singer Billie Eilish also believes in the same.

For her Grammys 2022 look, Billie wore a black-coloured funky, sculptural ensemble with a black trench coat wrapped around it.

She teamed up her look with black rectangular sunglasses and black boots. Speaking of her hair, she styled her tresses in a very 2000s updo.

The ‘No Time To Die’ hitmaker is nominated for a total of six Grammys: Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, Best Music Film and Song of the Year for ‘Happier Than Ever.’ The 2022 Grammys kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.