BIMTECH, TimesPro launch online course in Logistics, Supply Chain Management

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) and TimesPro on Thursday launched a two-year online Post-Graduate Diploma in Management in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (PGDM-LSCM), a job-oriented skill-learning programme.

The course with specialisation in Logistics and Supply Chain Management would equip learners to build strategic and tactical frameworks, provide domain knowledge. The programme would be delivered via interactive learning platform and includes virtual live classroom sessions, e-learning modules, simulations, gamification, industry visits, assignments, etc, a press release said.

BIMTECH director Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi said the PGDM-LSCM would enable learners to stay industry ready and propel their career prospects.

TimesPro CEO Anish Srikrishna said with technological interventions like AI, Big Data, IoT, etc., the Indian logistics and supply chain market would grow exponentially and create significant employment opportunities, reducing transportation time and cost.