Bineesh Kodiyeri’s membership in AMMA to remain intact

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite being arrested in a money laundering case related to drugs seizure, Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPI-M’s powerful leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, continued to be a member of the Association Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

“What if actor Bineesh Kodiyeri is cooling his heels in the custody of the Bengaluru division of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, his membership in AMMA will remain intact”, said an actor on condition of anonymity.

Bineesh has acted in small roles in many Malayalam films, but is an integral part of the AMMA. He was also a key member in the cricket team of AMMA, when it used to send its team to participate in tournaments.

“You just wait and see, there will be no whimper of protest or even a demand that Bineesh should be removed from the primary membership of the AMMA. Things are like that in our organisation, where each member is more worried about their own things,” said the actor.

Another reason why he would continue to be in AMMA was because no one would like to displease the present ruling dispensation in Kerala, as Bineesh’s father — Kodiyeri Balakrishnan — is the powerful state secretary of the CPI-M here.

And on Saturday, the decision was taken at the Central Committee meeting of the party, to remain rock solid behind Balakrishnan.

It has decided to ignore the arrest of Bineesh, as it ‘was a personal issue and has got nothing to do with the party and the onus was on him to deal with issues that he is currently entangled in’.

“Another reason why his membership will be intact is because, if it comes for discussion, a huge majority will not be interested to ruin whatever peace is there in the AMMA, as the organisation gives out monthly pension to numerous members. Any issue which is going to affect that will not be liked and, hence, this will not surface at all,” added the actor.

So for the time being, Bineesh can be safely assured that the AMMA will not take up this issue and he will continue to be in the organisation.