Binge on instant raw mango chutney

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:38 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: Roasted raw mango instant chutney/roti pachadi made with mortar and pestle is ground coarsely. It’s a traditional south Indian fresh chutney/pickle that goes well with rice, roti, dosa, and idli with a dollop of ghee. This type of chutney is also known as thecha and is made by Maharashtrians.

Other than mango, this roti pachadi is made with fresh vegetables, coconut, yogurt and required spices pounded together. Vegetable peel can also be used to make it. You can use ridge gourd peel which is called beerakaya pottu roti pachadi/Beerapottu pachadi which tastes yummy. Raw mango, as we all know, is high in Vitamin A and E, prevents dehydration, and is high in magnesium, making it beneficial to our health.

Ingredients:

* Mango :1 no

* Garlic : As needed

* Green chillies : As needed

* Salt : To taste

* Cumin seeds :1/2 a tsp

* Mint leaves : 3 or 4

* Coriander leaves : A few

Method:

* Take a mango, brush some oil on it. Place the oiled mango on a phulka grill on the stove.

* Roast it on all the sides, when the mango is half done, add a few garlic cloves and green chillies and roast them all.

* After they are done, turn off the flame and let it cool down for a while. Peel the garlic cloves.

* Add the peeled garlic and green chillies to a grinding stone and grind coarsely.

*Peel the mango and cut into pieces and place aside for a while.

* Add salt to taste and 1/2 a tsp of cumin seeds, add mango pieces, a few mint leaves and coriander leaves and grind well.

* Adjust the taste if needed.

*The flavourful chutney is ready.

* Add some oil, if you wish to serve with hot rice.

Stay Tuned to Hyderabadi Ruchulu Column for more recipes, brought to you by Indira Ireni from Hyderabadi Ruchulu. YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchulu, (Website) www.hyderabadiruchulu.com.