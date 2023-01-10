BioAsia to be held in Hyderabad’s HICC from Feb 24 to 26

The 20th edition of BioAsia, will have the theme of ‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare’ this year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

The event will be held from February 24 to 26 at the Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC) in Hyderabad. Ernst and Young will be the knowledge partner of the event.

Moving back to an in-person format, Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum BioAsia 2023, will witness the participation of prominent government dignitaries, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and other delegates.

“Telangana has been playing a significant role in strengthening the positioning of the country in the worldwide life sciences industry. Several key global players have been leveraging the ecosystem provided by the state by setting up their operations in the state. BioAsia has created a legacy by providing a platform for global leaders to deliberate on healthcare’s key requirements over the last 20 years,” said Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

“BioAsia has played an instrumental role in the development of the Healthcare Industry around the world. More than 250 letters of intent, bilateral cooperation agreements, and MoUs were signed . More than 30 knowledge papers and policy recommendations were also implemented. This 20th edition is likely to contribute to a significant amount of collaboration among all the key stakeholders for the development of the healthcare industry,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries) said.

“The conference will deliberate on the healthcare industry, operationalizing the one health approach, building resilient supply chains, opportunities for the Indian medtech industry, role of AI, ML, Metaverse in healthcare, regulatory and government support among others,” said Shakthi Nagappan, Director of Life Sciences.

Bio Asia: Some participants

Dr Vas (Vasanth) Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis

Prof Robert Langer, Co-Founder of Moderna

Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations

Dr Rahul Singhvi, CEO, Resilience, USA

Dr Mark Abdoo, Associate Commissioner for Global Policy and Strategy, US-FDA

Dr Gregory Moore, Vice President of Corporate Planning at Microsoft, USA

Prof Sarfaraz K Niazi, Adj Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences,

University of Illinois

Dr Samit Hirawat, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

for the Global Drug Development division, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Dr Sarah Mcmullen, Country Director – India, FDA

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organisation

Dr Shyam Bishen, Executive Director for Shaping the Future of Health

and Healthcare, World Economic Forum

Agam Upadhyay, SVP, Chief Technology Officer, GSK

Pavan Kumar Mocherla, MD India And South Asia, BD, Singapore

Indian speakers

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals (India)

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr Gagandeep Kang, Virologist, CMC Vellore

Dr S Chandrasekhar, Secretary to the Government of India (DST)

Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Sanjiv Navangul, MD and CEO, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

Dr Rehan Khan, MD, MSD India

Rajiv Nath,Forum Coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry

Dr Prem Pavoor, Senior Partner, Head of India & Healthcare

Investments, Eight Roads Ventures