Biological E reduces Corbevax price to Rs 250 per dose

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:29 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: Biological E. Limited (BE), a Hyderabad-based vaccine and pharmaceutical company, has announced reduction in the price of its COVID-19 Vaccine Corbevax from Rs. 840 to Rs.250 a dose inclusive of GST, for Private COVID-19 vaccination centres. For the end user, the price would be Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges.

The company said the price was lowered to make it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect maximum number of children against the virus. The decision came within weeks of Biological E. Limited receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children between 5 and 12 years of age. The previous private market price for the vaccine was Rs. 990 a dose including taxes and vaccine administration charges. The vaccine is also offered in a single-dose vial, making it more convenient for vaccine administration.

The Corbevax vaccination slot can be booked through the Co-WIN app or the Co-WIN portal for children aged 12 to 17. So far, 43.9 million doses of Corbevax have been administered to children across the country and the company has supplied close to 100 Million doses to the Government of India.

Biological E. Limited, in collaboration with Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, has developed a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Corbevax. Prior to receiving EUA for vaccination, the company conducted Phase II and III multicentre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18 years, a company press release said here on Monday.