Telangana govt deploys free Corbevax booster shot at all primary, urban health centres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: With daily Covid positive cases rising across several States, as a precautionary measure to negate the severity threat of new infections, the Telangana government on Wednesday deployed free administration of Corbevax, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited, at all primary and urban health centres in the State.

The health department is offering nearly 5 lakh doses of Corbevax, which is a heterologous vaccine that can be effective against Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.

The Corbevax booster shot can be administered to individuals who have take first and second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield.

In view of the waning immunity among the communities, senior health officials have said that eligible individuals i.e. those who are yet to opt for a booster shot, should not hesitate and get themselves administered with Corbevax for free at any PHC or UPHC.

The pharma giant from Hyderabad had in August last year received emergency use authorization for its Corbevax Covid vaccines as a heterologous booster dose. Any individual who is above 18-years of age and after six months of receiving two doses of Covaxin or Covishield is eligible for this booster shot.

Senior health officials have made it clear that Corbevax booster shot is only meant for those eligible persons who are yet to get themselves administered with first booster shot.

Vaccine and immunity experts have advised that individuals, who already have received booster shots earlier, should stay away from the ongoing Corbevax booster drive.