Bird photography is stress buster for this Hyderabadi surgeon

Bird photography has made me more patient as a person; in fact has helped me professionally as well, says Dr. Nisarga

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Ahead of a hectic day of conducting surgeries, checking on patients and attending to consultations, Dr Nisarga leaves his home early in the morning, sometimes as early as 3:30 am to capture a few birds in his camera. The heart of this noted cardiac surgeon from Hyderabad lies with the small, feathery, colourful birds whose pictures he has been clicking for over a year now.

“I started photography about 10 years ago, with a very simple camera,” says Dr Nisarga, adding, “Back then, I was more into portrait, abstract and scenery photography. However, I slowly started watching the birds. They are such a delight and it helps me unwind. Sometimes, my job gets very hectic and clicking these beautiful birds is a much needed de-stress session I need. It’s quite therapeutic. If I have a packed day ahead, I get up early in the morning to capture the birds.”

In due course of time, the surgeon upgraded his camera. The doctor, however, feels a camera is not all that is needed for a good photograph.

“Capturing birds or wildlife requires good equipment, as you can’t go too close to the subject. But, over the years I have realised that equipment is only one part of the whole process. How you angle the picture, what is your frame and being conscious of the lighting plays a major role. So, if you feel that spending on an expensive camera will make you a good photographer, you are wrong.”

While the world found itself stuck at home during the lockdown, Dr Nisarga found a new routine. “Venturing outside wasn’t possible during the lockdown. So, I picked up my camera and started shooting stuff around my house. I captured a bird and showed it to a friend who is a part of Hyderabad Birding Pals. They really liked it, and that motivated me to click more. In fact, I captured about 40 different species from my balcony.”

Since then, his passion for bird photography has only increased. The heart surgeon shares that not just he, but his family also is interested in the craft. “My wife is a brilliant spotter. We all go to various places like Osman Sagar, Hussain Sagar and Ameenpur Lake to capture birds. Both my children are also quite fascinated with the birds. So it’s always a fun outing when we go out for photography.”

But, if you think that photography for Dr Nisarga is only a hobby, you are mistaken. “This craft requires a lot of patience. I am a bit impatient. But bird photography has taught me how to sit calmly for just one picture, and on some occasions, no pictures at all, which otherwise can be a bit frustrating. I once sat for about two hours to capture a good picture. This has made me more patient as a person as well. In fact, it has helped me professionally too.”

The doctor wishes to host an exhibition of his photographs someday. “If someone tells you they have no time to pursue their passion, they are lying. It’s all about how you manage your time. With time, I am getting better at this craft and would like to have an exhibition one day,” he says on a parting note.

