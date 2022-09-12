BITS Pilani, Coursera launch online BSc degree in Computer Science

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:51 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, in collaboration with Coursera, an online learning platform, on Monday launched an online Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Designed to serve Indian and global audiences, BITS Pilani’s BSc degree will expand access to high-quality computer science education. The programme’s job-relevant curriculum, designed with inputs from various industry partners, will empower learners to develop advanced skills in software development, data analysis, and core systems, alongside leadership and soft skills, according to a press release.

Also Read Coursera unveils new job-relevant online degrees

The 100 per cent online programme can be accessed from anywhere in the world. To maximize flexibility, students can take up to six years to complete this three-year degree. This will enable flexibility for learners to pursue the programme while working or along with pursuing any other degree programme. The programme also features an intermediate exit option of a diploma, which students can earn in about two years, it said.

The degree requires no entrance exam and is open to students from diverse profiles, including those without a science or significant mathematics background. Anyone with a class 12 or its equivalent qualifications can apply up to November 15. For details of the programme and to start the application, visit https://www.coursera.org/degrees/bachelor-of-science-computer-science-bits.