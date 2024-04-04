BITS Pilani Hyderabad empowers CRPF Divyang warriors with essential IT skills

The programme aimed at empowering CRPF Divyang warriors with essential IT skills saw participation of 174 CRPF Divyang warriors from across the country, who sustained severe injuries during combat operations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 08:37 PM

Hyderabad: The BITS Pilani Hyderabad, in collaboration with the National Center for Divyang Empowerment CRPF, on Thursday successfully completed eight batches of the Divyang Warrior Skilling programme.

The programme aimed at empowering CRPF Divyang warriors with essential IT skills saw participation of 174 CRPF Divyang warriors from across the country, who sustained severe injuries during combat operations. Following the successful completion of eight batches, a memorandum of understanding was signed to institutionalize the partnership.

The programme imparted skills such as basics of computers covering fundamental computer components and functions, Google search, online ticket booking, filing income tax returns, and using software such as MS Office. Photoshop and video editing skills focusing on Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro were also imparted.

Apart from holding training, the staff at BITS Pilani Hyderabad conducted written and practical exams to assess the completion of each module. The programme underscores the commitment of BITS Pilani Hyderabad and the National Center for Divyang Empowerment CRPF towards empowering Divyang warriors with skills that enhance their employability and contribute to their overall well-being, said the BITS Pilani Hyderabad.