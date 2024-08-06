BITS Pilani launches Centre for Research Excellence in National Security at Hyderabad campus

The geographical advantage of CRENS being located here allows it to collaborate with many institutions of national importance in and around Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 07:53 PM

Crens Launch Event photo- @bitspilaniindia

Hyderabad: The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani Hyderabad on Tuesday launched the Centre for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS), aimed at enhancing the nation’s security capabilities through indigenous technology development by joint research, skill development and entrepreneurship.

The centre, in collaboration with DRDO, ISRO, DAE, tri-services, police departments, Defense PSUs and industries, will play a crucial role in supporting the country to become self-reliant in the national security domain.

Launching the CRENS, DRDO former chairman and former Scientific Adviser to the Defence Minister, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy emphasized the importance of developing new technologies to combat asymmetric warfare, which dominates the current global security landscape.

He highlighted the geographical advantage of CRENS being located here, which allows it to collaborate with many institutions of national importance in and around Hyderabad.

BITS Pilani Vice Chancellor Prof. V Ramgopal Rao said the strategic focus of CRENS, is divided into three important verticals – offer hybrid courses, both online and offline, research to provide practical solutions to soldiers and promote innovation by encouraging startups in defence, space, and other strategic areas crucial for the nation’s needs.