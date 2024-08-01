BJP accuses Cong, BRS of denying opportunity to speak on Appropriation Bill

BJPLP leader A Maheshwar Reddy stated the ruling and opposition parties caused chaos in the House on Wednesday, preventing BJP members from discussing the Appropriation Bill.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 07:47 PM

BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy on Thursday expressed displeasure over not getting an opportunity to express his party’s view on the Appropriation Bill.

Speaking to media at the Media Point in the assembly here, Reddy said the ruling party and the principal opposition created ruckus in the House on Wednesday and denied BJP members the opportunity to discuss the Appropriation Bill. “It appears that the Congress and the BRS have hatched a conspiracy to deny BJP the opportunity to speak in the House. The two parties wasted the time of the House. We were denied the opportunity to put forward our view on the Appropriation Bill,”he alleged.

Earlier, speaking in the House, Maheshwar Reddy urged Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to publish demands and bills in Hindu language too. “We have two members who follow Hindi. Hence if the demands and bills are published in Hindi along with English, Telugu and Urdu it will be convenient for BJP members,”he said.

Responding to the request, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu assured the member that he would consider his request.