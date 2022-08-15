BJP activists attack TRS members at Devaruppula in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Jangaon: At least six activists of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi were injured in a clash with the BJP activists at Devaruppula mandal centre in the district on Monday. They have been admitted to a private hospital here, and are undergoing treatment.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who visited the hospital to console the victims, alleged that the BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay was taking out a Padayatra with 500 ‘goondas’ and bouncers. ‘The goondas accompanying Bandi Sanjay have attacked our party members when they questioned baseless allegations on TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and others. Abuse of the TRS leaders by Bandi Sanjay has provoked our activists to question him. But the BJP Goondas have attacked our activists with sticks and stones injuring many. This is not correct. Our activist K Praveen had suffered fracture in a hand, while one Srikanth, a physically challenged person, suffered a fracture in a leg and V Srikanth suffered head injury in the attack,” he said, and added that one more activist Ramesh to suffered injuries on head, legs and neck. “We will not leave anyone who is responsible for this attack. It is learnt that the police too failed to act promptly to avert the incident,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders alleged that four of their party workers got injured in the clash. They said the TRS workers had attacked them when the Padayatra reached the Devaruppula Chowrasta. A woman citizen also suffered injuries in the clash as stones were pelted by two warring groups. It is learnt that Bandi Sanjay had called DGP Mahender Reddy over the phone and demanded protection for his Padayatra. Sanjay is scheduled to walk for 328 km distance in erstwhile Warangal district.

In a press note released by the BJP, it was said that several Bharatiya Janata Party workers sustained serious injuries when TRS workers pelted stones at the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav programme organised by the party at Devaruppula. “While two BJP workers had serious head injuries, several others received injuries on their bodies due to sudden attack by the TRS workers with stones and sticks right in front of the police. The police, who turned a blind eye to the TRS activists’ attacks on the BJP meeting, resorted to lathi-charge on the BJP workers who tried to repulse the TRS attack. Though there were intelligence reports about the possible attack by the TRS goondas, they did not take any precautionary measures,” the press note said. Bandi Sanjay also expressed anger at the Warangal police commissioner of police. “If you can’t control the law and order, better the police commissioner sit at home,” Sanjay asked the commissioner.