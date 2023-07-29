BJP announces names of national office-bearers, Bandi Sanjay inducted as national general secretary

The BJP expressesd assurance that it will regain power in the 2024 General Elections.

By IANS Published Date - 12:12 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

New Delhi: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday announced the names of party’s national office-bearers with two former chief ministers– Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje from the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan being appointed as vice-presidents. Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year.

According to a communique issued by the BJP, among the names ofvice-presidents are former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Baijayant Panda and Rekha Verma. Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dushyanth Kumar Gautam and Tarun Chugh are among the names of national general secretaries appointed.

As per the release, other office-bearers appointed by Nadda include the party’s national secretary. Pankaja Munde and Rituraj Singha are among the national secretaries announced by the BJP.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that India will be among the top three economies of the world in his third term, in an apparent reference that his government will return to power again in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will return to power again in 2024 General Elections.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the former Telangana BJP President, has been appointed as the National General Secretary.