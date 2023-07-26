Nizamabad BJP leaders stage protest against MP Arvind

Differences between Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind spilled out in public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Differences between Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind spilled out in public on Wednesday with Sanjay’s supporters from Nizamabad staging a protest at the BJP State headquarter against Arvind for replacing 13 mandal presidents in the constituency.

BJP leaders from Armoor, Bodhan, Nizamabad and Balkonda mandals reached in large numbers at the State headquarters and started raising slogans against Arvind, alleging that he had replaced the mandal presidents without the consent of the State leadership. They also alleged that Arvind was also planning to exert pressure on State president G Kishan Reddy to replace the party district president.

They demanded Kishan Reddy to immediately reinstate all the mandal presidents removed by Arvind. They said Arivind had won in 2019 due to their hard work and if he did not recognise their contribution, he would face defeat in 2024.

The party functionaries from the district were so agitated that they refused to leave the party office until they got an assurance from the State president. Later, they met Kishan Reddy in his chamber and held discussions.

Meanwhile, Arvind, who is attending the Parliament’s monsoon session, told media persons in Delhi that he had no role in the removal of the mandal presidents. “I have no power to change the district or mandal presidents. Hence there is no question of my role in their removal,” he claimed.