Bandi meeting Amit Shah creates ripples in Telangana BJP

Sources said that BJP was planning to make him State election campaign committee chairman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: A one to one meeting between union Home Minister Amit Shah and former State BJP president Bandi Sanjay in New Delhi on Monday has triggered speculation in the State party circles that he might be given a key post in the State.

According to party sources, Shah holding a separate meeting with Sanay has gained importance as the party leadership had assured him a key position in the run up for the upcoming assembly polls to the State. Sources said the party was planning to make him State election campaign committee chairman.

However, if Sanjay is given the campaign committee chairman post, it could pose challenges for Eatala Rajender, who is heading the election management committee chairman, since supporters of both leaders have been at loggerheads. Sources said that since Eatala was instrumental in shunting Bandi out of the State president post, he and his supporters were not at all in a mood to cooperate with Eatala.

State party leaders feel that both Eatala and Bandi, heading important election committees, might create more rifts in the party and affect the prospects of the party in the upcoming polls. Already the State unit has many factions and if the two leaders start targeting each other there will be total chaos in the party, a senior leader said.

Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad on July 29

Amit Shah will be visiting Hyderabad on July 29 and hold organisational meetings with all morchas, party leaders, office bearers and senior party leaders of the State unit.