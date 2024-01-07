BJP asks Telangana govt to order CBI probe on Kaleshwaram

Stating that a judicial probe would be time consuming, BJP national vice president DK Aruna said the Congress government, if it was committed, should order CBI probe.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party State unit has demanded the State government to order a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in execution of the Kaleshwaram project.

Stating that a judicial probe would be time consuming, BJP national vice president DK Aruna said the Congress government, if it was committed, should order CBI probe.

“The Congress is inclined towards conducting a probe with sitting judge but it will take lot of time,” Aruna said here on Sunday.

The Congress had made a lot of hue and cry over Kaleshwaram while it was in the opposition. But after coming to power, no measures were being initiated to take action against the past BRS government, she said.

The BJP national vice president also demanded the Congress government to abolish the past BRS government’s orders of barring the entry of CBI into the State. Stringent action should be initiated against all those who had looted public money, she said, alleging that the prime factor behind submergence of Medigadda pump house was faulty design.

Telangana’s welfare and development could be achieved only when the State and union governments work in coordination, she said, adding that all the funds to be granted to the State from the union government would definitely be sanctioned.