BJP behind Somesh Kumar ouster: CPI

The CPI State secretary said the Modi government was trying to use All India Service officers for their political agenda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:58 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: The CPI State unit is seeing the BJP-led Centre’s hand behind the Telangana High Court quashing the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)-Hyderabad order allocating former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to Telangana and him being relieved from the State immediately.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said though his party respected the High Court’s verdict, the way things were moved to remove Somesh Kumar from the post of Chief Secretary made it clear that the BJP top leadership was behind the entire game plan. The way the Department of Personnel & Training issued relieving orders to Somesh Kumar in a hurried manner, without allowing him to seek legal option, was indicative a larger conspiracy by the BJP, he said.

“Already the Modi government is using CBI, ED and IT to target opposition party leaders and now they are using IAS officers to trouble opposition party-ruled State governments,” he said.

Sambasiva Rao said his party take part in the BRS public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and three other non-BJP chief ministers on January 18 in Khammam. He said CPI National General Secretary D Raja and senior leaders from the State would be attending the meeting.

Accusing BJP of poaching leaders from opposition parties, Sambasiva Rao said the BJP leadership had not learned its lesson from the outcome of the Munugode by-poll, wherein, despite luring Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy into the saffron fold, they had lost. He said the BJP plan to poach former BRS MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy would result in a similar fate as Khammam was still a strong bastion of the Left parties and without their support, no party could win polls there.