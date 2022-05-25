BJP blames Andhra Pradesh govt for Amalapuram riots

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Visakhapatnam: State BJP president Somu Veerraju has blamed the YSR Congress Party government in the state for the riot and arson in Amalapuram on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he felt that the attitude of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was responsible for a `war-like’ situation there.

Referring to the murder of the ruling party MLC Anathababu’s former driver, he said that the MLC’s statement given to the police was false and the party should expel him immediately and the police should conduct a thorough probe into the murder.

“The state government has triggered a row in Konaseema where the situation is very tense. Our BJP cadres are neither involved in Amalapuram riots nor did they support any. The state government delayed the announcement of renaming the Konaseema district after Ambedkar. Had it named it after Ambedkar in the beginning itself, the present situation would not have arisen. We condemn the arson–burning of the houses of ministers and MLA. People should show restraint,” he said.

On the claims of the state government that Konaseema was renamed after Ambedkar only after all the political parties had agreed to it, Veerraju wondered whether the latter had given their consent in writing.

