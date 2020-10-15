BJP blames government, GHMC for rain related deaths

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy’s office, in a statement, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his ministry have been reviewing the rains and flood situation in Telangana State

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: The State BJP alleged criminal negligence on the part of the State government and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, leading to the death of 30 people and disruption of normal life in the wake of incessant rains that lashed the city and other parts of the State.

“Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy was on a visit to various localities in Hyderabad which were impacted by rains since two days. TRS corporators, MLA’s and Ministers were conspicuous by their absence in this dire situation that affected the urban middle class and poor citizens,” the party’s spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said in a statement here on Thursday.

The State government chose to brazenly violate all protocols for a Union Minister of State inspecting the damage due to rains in the city, he said, alleging that there was no one from the government or the GHMC to meet Kishan Reddy when he visited several parts of the city.

“Despite Kishan Reddy openly rebuking the utter neglect of GHMC Commissioner not sending the officers concerned to the locations he was visiting, the Commissioner did nothing to be duty bound,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy’s office, in a statement, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his ministry have been reviewing the rains and flood situation in Telangana State. “The Home Minister assured all possible help to the State and has directed Central forces to take up relief and rescue operations in the affected areas,” the statement said.

