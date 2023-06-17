BJP, Centre ‘insulting’ Hindu religion through Adipurush: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

All the BJP CMs and other leaders are behind the making of this movie. How can they promote such a movie? said AAP MP Sanjay Singh

By IANS Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday accused the Central government and the BJP of “insulting” the Hindu religion by “promoting and supporting” Bollywood movie ‘Adipurush‘.

Singh said: “All Chief Ministers of the BJP were busy insulting Lord Ram by promoting and supporting such a movie, which has cheap dialogues.”

“Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Eknath Shinde, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pushkar Singh Dhami, all the BJP CMs and other leaders are behind the making of this movie. How can they promote such a movie? This movie has cheap dialogues. BJP should apologise to the nation for insulting Lord Ram and Ramayana through this movie,” said Singh.

“Listen to these dialogues: ‘Tel tere baap ka, aag teri baap ki to Lanka bhi teri hi lagegi’, another is ‘Teri Bua ka Bagicha hai kya to hawa khane chala aaya’ and ‘Mere Ek Sapole ne Tere Sheshnag ko Lamba kar diya’. How can someone think of writing such dialogues?” he said.

Singh said that the BJP was working to “defame” the Hindu religion, how could they show anything in the name of Ramayana.

“They say a few scenes were based on imagination. How can you show such cheap things in the name of imagination? In one of the scenes, it was shown that Goddess Sita was threatened at knife point, which is very strange. I ask BJP supporters, whom do you support?” Singh said.

On Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who has written the dialogues for the movie, saying that he had used such words to give it a local touch, Singh replied that in local language we hurl abuses, does this mean that we can use such language for the Ramayana?

He alleged that “Manoj Muntashir Shukla was made to write such cheap dialogues by BJP leaders.”

“In one of the scenes, female doctors are coming to cure Lakshman ji, very strange, what have they made? BJP should apologise to the Nation for insulting Ramayana,” Singh said.

