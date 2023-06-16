Adipurush review: Modern but not classic

Adipurush was released in theatres today globally in multiple languages. Here is the detailed review of Adipurush from Telangana Today.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:30 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: Adipurush is India’s biggest film currently. India’s biggest pan-Indian actor Prabhas played the role of Lord Rama in this film based on the great epic Ramayana. Om Raut directed the film and T-Series produced it. People Media Factory released the film in Telugu.

Adipurush was released in theatres today globally in multiple languages. Here is the detailed review of Adipurush from Telangana Today.

Adipurush opens with the narration of Rama’s story before going into the forests with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman for 14 years. This entire story is covered in the titles with the song ‘Ram Sita Ram’ in the background. These digitally created visuals are very interesting. The film then runs on a series shown parallel from both Rama and Ravana’s perspectives. As we all know from the story of Ramayana, the makers did not make any changes on paper, but they completely changed the visuals from historic to modern times. And so Adipurush looks like the modernised and commercialised version of the epic Ramayana to fit the contemporary audience’s taste and future generations. The film finally ends with Rama returning to Ayodhya and taking charge as the king.

Director Om Raut has completely a different vision of the Ramayana and so Adipurush looks in an entirely different setup though the characters, events, and locations have similar names from the epic. These changes worked sometimes and failed at others. For example, the Vali Sugriva episode, Sanjeevani episode, Indrajit’s magic, etc worked out well. On the other hand, there are a few unimpressive episodes like Rama’s action entry, Hanuman firing Lanka, the Presentation of Ravana and his kingdom Lanka, etc.

Om Raut didn’t deliver his best direction. He failed to get the emotions in the right place which affected establishing a connection with the audience. Also, Om Raut’s vision is just grandeur in terms of money and not ideas. Here, Om Raut missed that mastery that Rajamouli has for the big movies.

T-Series have poured in a lot of money that could not deliver the best output. The making standards can be far better.

Technical aspects like cinematography and action are good. But what utterly fails is the VFX and editing. A better output is expected when 500 crores are invested. When it comes to editing, it is not that easy to hold the audience’s attention for 3 hours with a known story and the makers of Adipurush missed this calculation.

The biggest advantage to Adipurush in technical terms is its music from Ajay and Atul. Jai Shri Ram, Ram Sita Ram, and Priya Mithunam are very beautiful in composition and they are also presented so well.

Speaking about the performances, it is sad but true to say that Prabhas did not fit the role of Rama completely. His looks have mixed opinions from everyone. He looks okay in some episodes and mismatched in the rest. His face is not so expressive. He lost his natural beauty. All Prabhas could bring to Adipurush as Rama is his aura and massive screen presence.

Kriti Sanon as Janaki is a bad casting choice. Saif Ali Khan is wasted. He looks more like a comedian than a villain in most of the episodes. Sunny Singh as Lakshman is good. Among all the cast of Adipurush, it is Devdatta Nage performed at his best in the role of Hanuman.

So Adipurush can be watched only if you have no expectations or you admire Rama or you love Prabhas as an actor. If not, you can skip this big-budget film in theatres and watch it later on OTT because Adipurush is only big in terms of budget and not theatrical experience.