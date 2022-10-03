‘Adipurush’ teaser released; fans disappointed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:41 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

The movie is Raut’s take on the story of the ‘Ramayana’ written by Valmiki. Prabhas plays Ram, Kriti Sanon plays Sita and Saif Ali Khan plays the ten-headed antagonist Ravan.

Hyderabad: Directed by Om Raut, Prabhas’s ‘Adipurush’ is one of the most anticipated films expected to release next year. On Sunday, the first teaser was released and it looks like the fans have not bought it.

While the fans were expecting a gripping trailer, it offered nothing more than a routine ‘Ramayana’ storyline, except to put the faces of these famous actors on the characters in the story. Though Hanuman’s character provides a unique opportunity to present the film as realistic, all it did was make the viewers feel unsettling. Something was off, all along.

As the trailer was released, the initial reactions made it to Twitter, and #disappointed trended on the platform along with #ravana and #bahubali.

Some fans seemed especially disappointed with Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Ravan. “Ravana is a learned Brahmin, pious Shiva Bhakt. Not some Bollywood-inspired character or desert cult invader,” wrote one user. “Ravana did tapasya for 1000s of years, his bread has grown but not the hair… Truly mystic (sic),” wrote another.

What is interesting is the fact that netizens brought up SS Rajamouli’s character played by Ram Charan in ‘RRR’. “Only a director like Rajamouli can do justice and portray Shri Ram as the way Hindus would want. All others want to mint money on the name of Shri Ram. Plus I don’t want to watch (sic),” wrote one angry user.

Some also compared the trailer to the TV serial ‘Siya Ke Ram’ that aired on Star Plus channel and called that better. “Starplus made this 7 year ago , look at traditional costume and sets , and CGI , 500cr + for this animation. waste of money ,cast, time(sic).”

Overall, it looked like the audiences were expecting much more from the teaser of ‘Adipurush’, which, unfortunately, the makers could not deliver. However, the final verdict will and should be given only when this magnum opus hits the silver screens.

