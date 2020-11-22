BJP communalising GHMC polls to cover up for failure, says Owaisi

“The city was affected by flash floods last month. What financial help did the Modi government provide to Hyderabad?,” Owaisi asked

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of giving a communal colour to the GHMC elections. This, Owaisi charged, was to cover for the failure of the BJP-led Central government to provide relief after the recent floods in Hyderabad.

“The city was affected by flash floods last month. What financial help did the Modi government provide to Hyderabad?,” he asked, alleging that the BJP was trying to give the election a communal colour to cover up this failure.

“If you wake up a BJP leader at night and ask them to give some names, they will say Owaisi, followed by traitor, terrorism and lastly Pakistan. But BJP should say what financial help they provided to Telangana, especially Hyderabad after 2019,” Owaisi said on Sunday while campaigning in the Erragadda Municipal division where it will be fighting the Telangana Rasthra Samiithi candidate.

“We do not have any alliance with the TRS in the forthcoming GHMC elections. Where there is a contest with TRS in the GHMC divisions, we will be fighting and the voters will decide. Our party cadre and legislators are always in the midst of the public round the year. Like the TRS or the BJP, we do not come into the public only during the elections,” he said.

On a question on the polls in West Bengal, he said the party would be holding a meeting with the local unit there before taking a decision.

