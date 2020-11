BJP declares first list of 21 candidates for GHMC elections

The list included the names of Anil Bajaj, C Manjula, Kongara Surender Kumar, Katla Ashok, Sugandha Pushpa, K Roja, K Karan Kumar, K Aruna

Hyderabad: The BJP has declared its first list of 21 candidates for the GHMC elections on Wednesday.

The list included the names of Anil Bajaj, C Manjula, Kongara Surender Kumar, Katla Ashok, Sugandha Pushpa, K Roja, K Karan Kumar, K Aruna, Naveen Reddy, Mirza Akhil Afandi, Eeshwar Yadav, M Chandrashekhar, Uppala Shanta, Jangam Shewtha, Mahender Reddy, J Naveen Kumar, Thadem Srinivas, Ale Bhagyalaxmi, Y naresh, Niranjan Kumar and Kanakaboina Renuka.

