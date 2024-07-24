Musi Riverfront project is ATM for Congress, says BJP

The State government had not presented a detailed project report nor applied for funds in the prescribed format, he alleged in the Assembly on Wednesday.

24 July 2024

Hyderabad: Charging that Congress party was a villain for Telangana since 1956, BJP Floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy dubbed the Musi Riverfront Development project an ‘ATM’ for the State government to loot public money.

There was a big scam behind this project. The State government had not presented a detailed project report nor applied for funds in the prescribed format, he alleged in the Assembly on Wednesday. He accused the Congress government of misleading the people over budget allocations to Telangana. Despite the union government granting funds for different projects, the Congress government was crying foul, he said.

The BJP government allocated Rs.26,000 crore for the Regional Ring Road, three Kendriya Vidyalayas to Adilabad, Rs.80,000 crore for different ongoing projects and Rs.3500 crore under Amruth scheme, he said, stressing that the Congress was getting jittery after BJP won eight MP seats from Telangana.

“We demand the State government to withdraw the resolution against the budget allocations to Telangana in the union budget,” Maheshwar Reddy said. The BJP members staged a walk out from the House in protest against the resolution.