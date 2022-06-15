BJP demands slash in power tariff, stages protest in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:22 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

BJP demands reduction of power charges by staging dharna at NPDCL head office in Hanamkonda on Wednesday

Hanamkonda: Scores of BJP activists led by party district president Rao Padma have staged a protest with electronic gadgets like TV, washing machine, fan and others over the steep hike in the power tariff in front of the NPDCL head office at Nakkalagutta here on Wednesday.

They have demanded that the power Discoms roll back the increased tariff and warned that they would intensify the agitation, if the TSNPDCL failed to reduce the power charges. Party State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy, former MLAs M Dharma Rao, Jaipal, State leaders Chada Sirnivas Reddy and others participated in the dharna that led to mild tension as the police tried to disperse them.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao Padma has alleged that the State government had imposed a heavy burden on the common people with the steep hike in the power tariff and TSRTC bus fares. She also demanded that the State government must release the pending dues to the discoms to save them and help them reduce the power tariff as the hike is burdening the commoners.