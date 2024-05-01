BJP framing me in ‘doctored video’ case to stop my campaign, says Revanth

1 May 2024

Hyderabad: Accusing the BJP-led Centre of registering an “illegal” case against him, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BJP leadership had framed him in Home Minister Amit Shah’s doctored video case only to stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy denied that the Telangana Congress account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was being operated by him.

“There is no need to prepare a doctored video. I am an elected Chief Minister. Whatever I want to say, I can say it publicly. Who will make a doctored video of Home Minister? We are not of that kind,” he said.

Taking strong exception to the Delhi Police registering a case against him, he said when a Chief Minister was making allegations against the BJP with regard to changing the Constitution and scrapping the reservation of weaker sections along with proof, the Centre should look into it and try to correct it. However, the Centre had instead booked a case against an elected Chief Minister, he said.

“Like the BJP has been using ED and CBI to target Opposition leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Centre is using Delhi police to threaten me. The Delhi sultans are thinking that if cases are booked against me, I will stop fighting for the rights of weaker sections and not raise the issue of reservations. They are wrong. I will continue to fight for the rights of the weaker sections,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said as per rule, the BJP should file the case, whereas the Ministry of Home Affairs had filed the case.

“As per rule, the State unit of the BJP should have filed the case as the video was with regard to a public meeting. I don’t know why the Home Ministry has filed the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy sought four weeks time from the Delhi Police to appear before it. The Chief Minister was supposed to appear before the Delhi police on Wednesday morning, but his lawyer visited the Delhi police and sought four weeks. Telangana Congress Legal Advisor and spokesperson M Ramachandra Reddy said a letter was sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwaraka in New Delhi seeking four weeks for the Chief Minister to respond as he was the star campaigner for the party in Telangana and several other States.

Interestingly, with the Chief Minister himself talking about the case and the summons, the denials by the CMO and the TPCC of Revanth Reddy being served a notice by the Delhi Police have also been proved false.