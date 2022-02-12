BJP govt at Centre ‘Utter flop’: KCR

Yadadri: Calling the BJP Government an ‘utter flop’ government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the sooner the nation gets rid of the BJP government, the better it would be for the country.

In a blistering attack on the Central Government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said in the last 8 years of BJP governance, the nation got ruined in all sectors. GDP collapsed and there was no development any in sector.

In the Global Hunger Index survey conducted in 115 countries, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan were ahead of India, which was ranked 101 in the survey, he said, adding due to Centre’s poor water policy, only 35,000 tmcft of water was being used out of the 65,000 tmcft available.

In the neighbouring Karnataka, women were being harassed in the name of religion. Bengaluru, which is considered as Silicon Valley of India, was now being transformed into Kashmir valley, the Chief Minister charged.

“We don’t need this communally driven government and need a progressive government” Chandrashekhar Rao said at a public meeting in Raigiri here on Saturday.

In the United States, majority of the population belong to Christian community and there was no communal hatred and disturbance. But here in the country, the BJP Government triggers communal hatred. Will any investors make any investments, if law and order was not maintained, he asked.

“We need to understand the things politically and respond politically,” Chandrashekhar Rao stressed, adding it was responsibility of Telangana to fight against the Centre’s anti farm

laws and other poor policies for the nation’s cause.

“KCR alone will not fight. I will propagate the Centre’s failures in Hindi, Urdu and all other languages. Already, people are calling me over phone and sharing details of rampant corruption at the Centre and by a few MPs,” said Chandrashekhar Rao.

In the last eight years, Telangana was forging ahead with development of all sectors, irrespective of the Centre’s cooperation and support. But the BJP government in the name of Electricity reforms was pressurizing installation of meters for motors used by farmers in the fields.

“Come what may, Telangana will not install meters for motors used by farmers,” he declared.

Condemns Assam CM’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Condemning the Assam Chief Minister Hemantha Biswa Sharma remarks on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister and BJP president JP Nadda was this Hindu culture or India’s tradition.

“If BJP Government is sincere and honest, I demand dismissal of Assam Chief Minister Hemantha Sharma. There is a limit for patience too,” said Chandrashekhar Rao.

