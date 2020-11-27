BJP has no clue about corporation’s functioning: Talasani

The Minister, tearing into into the BJP manifesto, said except for three or four topics, the manifesto contained no issues within the powers of the GHMC.

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Ridiculing the BJP for its GHMC poll manifesto, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said the BJP leaders lacked basic knowledge on subjects under the purview of a municipal corporation. He wondered since when the GHMC gained control over electricity and police which were under the purview of the State government to provide free power and establish new women police stations respectively. He said the BJP leaders were making contradictory statements on various issues without proper homework.

The Minister, tearing into into the BJP manifesto, said except for three or four topics, the manifesto contained no issues within the powers of the GHMC. The Minister, tearing into into the BJP manifesto, said except for three or four topics, the manifesto contained no issues within the powers of the GHMC. “Do they (BJP) have any experience in governing a municipal corporation in the State? What do they know about GHMC’s powers and limitations? They are promising Rs 25,000 per household towards flood relief. Can they convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is coming to Hyderabad on Saturday and make him release a Government Order from the Centre in this regard?” he questioned. He pointed out that Land Regularisation Scheme, police, educational institutions and power supply, among others, were not under the purview of the GHMC.

He pointed out while BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was making promises on certain issues, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has been saying that the Centre has no direct role in governance of municipal corporations. He stated that though the Disaster Management department was under the control of Kishan Reddy, the latter did not provide any financial assistance to the State government.

Srinivas Yadav doubted whether former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was made to release the BJP manifesto so that the BJP MPs and other State leaders can feign ignorance on implementation of the promises in case BJP wins majority seats in GHMC polls. He stated that Fadnavis or other Union Ministers will not come to resolve issues in GHMC. “It was during Fadnavis’ regime that Mumbai was devastated by floods. But as the then Chief Minister, he made no significant attempt to prevent them in future,” he added.

In greed for a few votes, the Minister said the BJP leaders were making irresponsible statements aimed at stoking communal tension. He pointed out that while the BJP was only promising things in future, the TRS government was already implementing several schemes and also making all efforts to improve them. He reiterated that the State government will not tolerate any violence and political challenges including the threat to demolish PV ‘Gnana Bhoomi’ or ‘NTR Ghat’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .