BJP indulges in lies; holds rallies and kills people: Mamata Banerjee

Asserting that the TMC will not allow the BJP-led Centre to sell government-owned coal mines, Banerjee also said “coal mafia are thriving under the saffron party”.

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Raniganj: A day after a BJP worker died during a protest march in Siliguri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the “saffron party kills people at its rallies”.

The BJP called a 12-hour bandh on Tuesday to protest the killing of party worker Ulen Roy and alleged police brutalities during their march on Monday to ‘Uttarkanya’, the branch state secretariat in North Bengal.

“The BJP indulges in lies, kills people; it holds rallies and kills people,” Banerjee said at a public meeting here.

Asserting that the TMC will not allow the BJP-led Centre to sell government-owned coal mines, Banerjee also said “coal mafia are thriving under the saffron party”.

“I had proposed that illegal (coal) factories be legalised by the Centre and the state jointly, so that people get employment. The Union government, however, did not respond…” she said.