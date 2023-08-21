BJP leader from Hyderabad Saran Kumar goes missing on Monday

According to the police, Saran, a resident of Ayyappa Society Madhapur left his house around 12.45 pm and thereafter when his family tried to contact him the mobile phone Saran was carrying remained switched off

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:23 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

According to the police, Saran, a resident of Ayyappa Society Madhapur left his house around 12.45 pm and thereafter when his family tried to contact him the mobile phone Saran was carrying remained switched off

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Hyderabad V Saran Kumar went missing from his house on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, Saran (33) a resident of Ayyappa Society Madhapur left his house around 12.45 pm and thereafter when his family tried to contact him the mobile phone Saran was carrying remained switched off. After searching for him with relatives and friends, the family members made a complaint at Madhapur police station in the evening.

The police registered a case of a man missing and started efforts to trace him.

Also Read Raja Singh declares himself as official BJP candidate for Goshamahal