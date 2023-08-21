Raja Singh declares himself as official BJP candidate for Goshamahal

Singh claimed that the BJP leadership had sent him a feeler that he would be the party candidate for the Goshamahal assembly constituency

Hyderabad: Amid speculations that he would be asked to vacate the Goshamahal assembly constituency by the BJP leadership, suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Monday announced that he would be the official candidate of the party from Goshamahal.

In a video released by him, Singh claimed that the BJP leadership had sent him a feeler that he would be the party candidate for the Goshamahal assembly constituency.

He claimed that he had the support of State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, Karimnagar MP and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and that the party would renominate him for the third time from Goshamahal.

He called upon his supporters to get ready for the assembly election. “I am going to win for the third consecutive time from Goshamahal,”he asserted.