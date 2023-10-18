BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu appointed as Tripura Governor

Das, currently a national vice president of the BJP, was the chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:57 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

New Delhi: Telangana BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu and Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das have been appointed as the governors of Tripura and Odisha, respectively, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on Wednesday.

The communique added that President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to make the appointments that will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

Das, currently a national vice president of the BJP, was the chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana.

