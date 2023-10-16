Andhra CM YS Jagan inaugurates Infosys development centre in Vizag

Spread across 83,750 sq ft and built at a cost of Rs 35 crore, the software centre is expected to house 1,000 employees.

By PTI Updated On - 01:36 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated Infosys software development centre in Visakhapatnam.

“Vizag (Visakhapatnam) has always had that potential to be become a tier-1 city. It is one particular city wherein it has the potential to become something like Hyderabad, Bengaluru or Chennai,” said Reddy, addressing the company’s employees and executives after inaugurating the centre.

The chief minister observed that the southern state was left with no tier-1 city after the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh. Vizag, the largest city in the state, has the capacity to become a tier-1 city, he said.

On his decision to run the government from Vizag, the chief minister said it had been deferred again by a few more months until December.

He had earlier promised of shift his office here in September.

The chief minister said that he has directed officials to scout for good premises for him to govern the state from the coastal city.

Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy said that the new centre will offer newer opportunities to the local talent pool.