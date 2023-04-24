BJP leaders daydreaming of coming to power in Telangana: Harish Rao

The Home Minister was frustrated as BJP’s defeat was imminent in the Karnataka Assembly polls, Harish Rao said

Minister T Harish Rao took part in BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Kallur in Khammamdistrict on Monday.

Khammam: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were daydreaming of coming to power in Telangana, but the party would not even secure its election deposits if it contests in Khammam, Health Minister T Harish Rao said.

He along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao, Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao and Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah addressed the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Kallur in the district on Monday.

Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting at Chevella on Sunday, Harish Rao said Shah’s meeting failed to evoke public response though the BJP had mobilised the public from four districts. The BJP was interested only in dividing people on the basis of caste and religion and not on development.

Shah during his address failed to speak about the Rs.1350 crore backward region funds due to Telangana, about the ITIR and the Bayyaram steel factory as well. The Home Minister was frustrated as BJP’s defeat was imminent in the Karnataka Assembly polls, Harish Rao said.

The minister wanted the BRS cadre to tell people about the achievements of the BRS government. In 2014, Yasangi crops were cultivated in 14 lakh acres and now Yasangi crops were cultivated in 56 lakh acres. In 2014, grains worth Rs.3600 crore were procured, while the State government procured grains worth Rs.26,600 crore last year, he said.

Because of the efforts made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, there was no drought in Telangana. Farmers should not be discouraged by untimely rains as the BRS government was a pro-farmer government and had already announced Rs.10,000 per acre for farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

In Chhattisgarh, not a single grain was bought in Yasangi but in Telangana, the government procures grains produced in both Vanakalam and Yasangi. Because the Chief Minister increased the value of the farmer, the value of the land increased, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao fights for the people. But Congress and BJP leaders were slaves to Delhi. If Congress comes to power, it would do away with schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other welfare schemes. In Maharashtra, tap water was given once in four days. In Telangana, drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha was being supplied every day. Sitarama project water would be supplied to every mandal in Khammam in the next three to four months, Harish Rao said.

Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman Errolla Srinivas, ZP chairman L Kamal Raju and BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan were present.

