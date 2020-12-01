BJP leaders killed voter enthusiasm in GHMC polls: Congress

Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar attributed the lack of interest among voters to come out and exercise their franchise to the aversion created by national leaders who made a beeline for Hyderabad in support of BJP candidates

Hyderabad: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday held the TRS, BJP and MIM responsible for low turnout of voters in the GHMC polls. He attributed the lack of interest among voters to come out and exercise their franchise to the aversion created by national leaders who made a beeline for Hyderabad in support of BJP candidates.

“The GHMC election which is about local issues has been converted by the BJP national leaders into national issues, killing the enthusiasm of the average voter,” he said in a statement here. He also said the State government and the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) had failed to initiate steps to create awareness among the general public about the importance of these elections.

AICC secretary Madhu Yashki Goud termed the lack of interest to vote among the educated public as unfortunate and alleged that the TSEC had failed in its duty to create an atmosphere for the voters to come to the polling booths.

