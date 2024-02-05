BJP Mahila Morcha demands probe into the death of two girls in Bhongir hostel

Addressing a press conference, BJP State Mahila Morcha president Shilpa Reddy said the circumstantial evidence was indicating towards murder and that there was a need to probe the incident to do justice to the duo's family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 06:39 PM

Hyderabad: BJP State Mahila Morcha has demanded a probe into the death of two girl students of class tenth, who were found hanging in a social welfare hostel in Bhongir on Sunday morning.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, BJP State Mahila Morcha president Shilpa Reddy said the circumstantial evidence was indicating towards murder and that there was a need to probe the incident to do justice to the duo’s family. “The reasons given by the hostel warden and parents of the students cannot be believed. Going by the injuries found on the two girls it looks like that they were murdered,” she said.

She demanded the State government to order a probe into the incident under the supervision of the district collector. She warned that if the government failed to order a probe into the incident, BJP Mahila Morcha would launch an agitation till the girls get justice.