Two girl students found hanging in Bhongir hostel

Kodi Bhavya and Gade Vaishnavi were class 10 students in the Zilla Parishad High School of Bhongir.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 February 2024, 09:21 AM

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: Two girl students were found hanging in a room of the SC hostel at Bhongir late on Saturday.

Kodi Bhavya and Gade Vaishnavi were class 10 students in the Zilla Parishad High School of Bhongir.

Other students found Bhavya and Vaishnavi hanging and called the 108 ambulance, in which they were shifted to the area hospital. Doctors there declared them brought dead.

More details are awaited.