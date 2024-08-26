BJP MLA dares Congress to demolish illegal structures of Owaisi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 08:09 PM

BJPLP leader A Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Terming the Congress government’s initiative to clear encroachments as high drama, BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy dared the State government to demolish buildings constructed by AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Salkam Cheruvu in the Bandlaguda area.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Maheshwar Reddy said the way Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was selectively demolishing structures, it had become clear that the government was not serious about the initiative. “Why are you targeting a few individuals and common man? If you have guts, demolish the illegal structures of Owaisi. There are hundreds of illegal structures in the Old City, why is the government not demolishing them?”he asked.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government, Maheshwar Reddy wanted to know why action had not been taken against MLA Danam Nagender, against whom HYDRAA had registered a case. “It looks like the case against Nagender was a drama. This government is not serious about removing encroachments,”he alleged.