BJP moves court again, seeks extension of stay on probe into MLA poaching case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party, Telangana has once again approached the Telangana High Court in an appeal challenging the single judge order of the High Court in the case pertaining to the Moinabad farmhouse case where three persons Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji tried to lure four TRS MLAs to the BJP. The party wanted an extension of the stay on the police investigation into the case.

Represented by the party’s general secretary Premendar Reddy, the BJP challenged the refusal order of the single judge in extending the stay on the police investigation in the poaching case.

In the writ petition filed, BJP had sought investigation by the CBI or an SIT. Now, seeking an extension of the stay in the appeal, the BJP said the issue had national ramifications. It said the single judge ought to have adjudicated on the location of the BJP petition before giving a go ahead to the Cyberabad police.

The party also linked the conspiracy to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and faulted the appointment of Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad as biased. The case may come up for hearing on Friday.