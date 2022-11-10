MLAs poaching case: Three suspects grilled for seven hours

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana police constituted to investigate the MLAs poaching case booked at Moinabad police station, questioned the three suspects for about seven hours on the first day here on Thursday.

The police took the custody of the suspects from the Central Prison in Chanchalguda around 10 am and brought them to the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar, amid tight security and a police convoy.

Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, a priest from Faridabad in Haryana, Simhayaji, pontiff from Tirupati and Nandakumar, owner of a restaurant in Hyderabad, were questioned in connection with the sensational case in which they allegedly tried to lure four MLAs of TRS (now BRS) to join the BJP.

In the morning session, a senior official from the Shamshabad Zone and his team started questioning the trio together and separately in the presence of their lawyers and recording their statements. The SIT headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, took over the questioning after lunch time. Overall, the police officials came up with a questionnaire with about 50 questions to the suspects, between 11 am to 5 pm.

The SIT was focused on retrieving more information from the suspects based on the conversation they had with the MLAs over the mobile phone, WhatsApp chats, audio and videos, contacts, etc.

Questions included on who was the main conspirator, motive, source of money which was offered to the legislators and involvement of others, were asked. It is learnt that on the first day, the suspects did not divulge much details with regard to the case.

After completion of the police custody, the trio was shifted back to the prison amidst tight security.

The three suspects, alleged to be BJP agents were arrested from a farmhouse at Moinabad on October 26, when they were trying to lure four MLAs with offers of huge money, contracts and position.

The Cyberabad police had then conducted the raid on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs. He alleged that they offered Rs.100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others.

The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act.