BJP MP D. Arvind booked for damaging TRS posters in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 pm

Hyderabad: A case was booked by the Banjara Hills police against Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and some BJP workers for allegedly damaging TRS party posters in Banjara Hills a few days ago.

A complaint was made to the Hyderabad City Police by the TRS party. In the complaint, the party said it had put up the promotional poster after obtaining due permission from the election authorities concerned.

However, the MP and a few BJP workers damaged the posters and removed the flexi displaying the picture of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

“A case is registered and investigation is going on,” said S Kalinga Rao, SHO, Banjara Hills.

