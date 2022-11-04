BJP never tried to poach TRS MLAs: Tarun Chugh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

(File Photo) Tarun Chugh said that his party had nothing do with the three agents arrested and maintained that the BJP never tried to poach TRS MLAs.

Hyderabad: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrashehar Rao exposed Bharatiya Janata Party’s conspiracy to destabilise his government, party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said that his party had nothing do with the three agents arrested and maintained that the BJP never tried to poach TRS MLAs.

Speaking to newsmen in New Delhi on Friday, Tarun Chugh accused the Telangana Chief Minister of spreading lies about the MLA poaching incident. He argued that the Chief Minister had lost control over the government and his party MLAs. “We never tried to lure TRS MLAs with money or contracts. They are leaving on their own. We have nothing to do with the entire episode. In fact, Chandrashekhar Rao is the mastermind of this entire drama,” he alleged.

Commenting on the videos of the three accused who tried to poach four TRS MLAs, released to the media by the chief minister on Thursday evening, Chugh stated that since the BJP was not worried about the videos as it had nothing to do with it.

“The video has in fact exposed the CM’s role in the entire episode. It is surprising to note that a CM is announcing in a media conference that his MLAs are being traded. This shows what kind of leader he is,”he stated.