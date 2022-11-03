CM KCR exposes BJP’s modus operandi

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:52 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

CM KCR said a 24-member gang worked as a daily routine in poaching MLAs from other parties and toppling elected governments.

Hyderabad: Exposing the BJP’s modus operandi of buying four TRS MLAs, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said a 24-member gang worked as a daily routine in poaching MLAs from other parties and toppling elected governments.

Each member had three different identity cards, including Aadhar card, PAN Card and driving licences. Though the person was the same, he had three identity cards with different names and even the father’s name being different.

“All these details have been submitted to the Court,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Describing what happened while screening videos of negotiations of the covert operation, the Chief Minister said the accused contacted Tandur MLA Rohit Reddy several times over phone and in person. After understanding their plans, the MLA alerted the Chief Minister after which a complaint was lodged with the Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali.

In the videos, the accused openly disclose how MLAs in Karnataka were influenced, how they were disguised as daily labourers and taken to the Yelahanka airport in a tractor and flown to Mumbai, where they were given money. The accused openly talk about the involvement of BJP’s bigwigs, right from union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and National General Secretary BL Santosh, with Ramchandra Bharathi also claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not interfere but was always informed about the developments.

The accused also assure the TRS MLAs that they would be ‘safe’ and that there would be no ED or IT raids. Apart from promising the Centre’s Y category security, they also say they will deliver the money at the desired locations of the MLAs, the Chief Minister said while giving a live narration as the videos were screened at the press meet.

The accused openly claim that eight governments were toppled and four more, including Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan were in line with the operations being executed simultaneously. In another disclosure, the accused also explain about the contracts offered to those joining the BJP.

“In Delhi, each MLA was to be offered Rs.25 crore apart from contracts and the cumulative worth of the scam was Rs.1,100 crore. The source of this money should be probed by the ED,” said the Chief Minister.

