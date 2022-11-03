CM KCR’s appeal to PM Modi: ‘Stop conspiracies, or your name will remain tainted’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:38 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who put in public domain what he called clear evidence of a well organized crime, also made a sincere appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop such conspiracies, failing which the PM’s name would remain tainted forever in India’s history.

“Being a political colleague and as Chief Minister of Telangana for the last eight years, I request Prime Minister Modi to stop these conspiracies, otherwise your name will remain tainted in the country’s history. I urge him to order an in-depth investigation into all these allegations to clear his name,” he said.

Demanding a probe into the claims made by the three agents to dethrone the governments in four States, Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to know what Modi was trying to achieve by threatening other political parties even after serving the top post of the Prime Minister twice. He reminded that none would remain in power forever and any such efforts will be futile.

“India is the world’s largest democratic nation and it’s name should not be tainted. There should be an impartial investigation into these claims. I am becoming old, but it is the future generations who should rise above all and save democracy for the country’s progress,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the nation had all resources to take huge leap in development. “But these efforts to dethrone the government is forcing the political parties to divert their attention from governance to politics which will eventually degress the country’s development,” he said.

Refering to one of the accused Simhayajulu threatening the MLAs to have either Godi (alliance) or face ED, Chandrashekhar Rao demanded to know who gave the confidence to these agents to blatantly claim to have toppled the State governments in several States. He said the name of union Minister Amit Shah was mentioned over 20 times