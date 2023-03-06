Foxconn chairman confirms setting up manufacturing unit in Kongara Kalan park, thanks KCR

Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu was recently on a visit to Hyderabad to inaugurate the T Works facility in the State capital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: Foxconn Technology Group chairman Young Liu has reiterated his company’s commitment to set up a manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan park in Telangana and sought out the State Government’s support in operationalising the unit as early as possible.

Young Liu was recently on a visit to Hyderabad to inaugurate the T Works facility in the State capital and had an extensive meeting with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He announced that Foxconn would be setting up a manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan Park, which would provide one lakh jobs.

After his return to Taiwan, Young Liu wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao appreciating the efforts of the BRS government for development of Telangana.

Liu thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for the hospitality extended and said he was inspired by the vision of KCR and the latter’s efforts “towards transformation and development of Telangana. I now have a new friend in India and I look forward to working with you in future”.

The Foxconn chairman also invited KCR to Taiwan as his personal guest and said it would be an honour to host KCR in Taipei.